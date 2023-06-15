Chicago Blackhawks insider reveals realistic timeline for Stanley Cup window with Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks waited nearly 50 years before winning the Stanley Cup again during the 2009-10 season. The team went on a dynasty run with stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews to win two more Stanley Cups–the last being for the 2014-15 season. There’s a good reason to believe the wait for the next Blackhawks championship will be less than 50 years from that season.

The Blackhawks lucked out in the lottery this year. They now own the rights to draft Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in two weeks. Bedard will have a chance to be what Kane was when the Blackhawks drafted him with the lottery pick they won in 2007. Bedard should help the Blackhawks be competitive in the future. However, it will take time for Bedard to adjust to the NHL and for the Blackhawks to build around him.

The Chicago Blackhawks will need a few seasons before competing

“Before winning the 2023 NHL Draft lottery, my feeling was the Blackhawks wouldn’t be playoff contenders until the 2026-27 season and Stanley Cup contenders until the following season in 2027-28. I now believe Connor Bedard — the projected No. 1 overall pick — moves the timeline up by a year. Let me be clear about something: I do not expect the Blackhawks to go out of their way to expedite the rebuild. They’re going to stay the course, as they should. What I’m saying is, I believe the timeline will be sped up because Bedard helped speed it up, not because the Blackhawks got impatient and forced themselves into doing so. He is a franchise-changing talent and future captain material.”

Connor Bedard won’t be Connor McDavid…yet

While many Blackhawks fans will be angsty to see winning results this season, they must be patient as a 17-year-old player adjusts to the NHL. The Blackhawks need to rebuild the roster they successfully tanked for. Part of the fun of watching Chicago hockey for the next few seasons is seeing how Bedard and his teammates progress until they mature.

The wins will come with time. But Davidson and the Blackhawks must be smart with their moves over the next few seasons. Connor McDavid is the NHL’s best player, and the Edmonton Oilers haven’t been to a Stanley Cup.

