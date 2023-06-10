Connor Bedard’s size has Chicago Blackhawks take surprise right wing in 1st round mock draft

The Chicago Blackhawks have some big decisions to make in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks received the number one pick in this year’s draft in the lottery and are expected to use it to take Connor Bedard. However, nothing is certain yet, and Bedard’s height could play a major role in what the Blackhawks do in the draft. Bedard’s measurement at the NHL Combine Saturday was a quarter inch less than Bedard joked he hoped it would be.

Connor Bedard’s height complicates the Chicago Blackhawks’ plans

A new mock draft has the Blackhawks taking a right wing in the first round. The Blackhawks currently have two first-round picks in July. In a recent mock draft from The Athletic, the Blackhawks take Bedard with the first pick, as expected. However, Corey Pronman thinks they pull a surprise with the 19th overall pick due in part to Bedard’s size and draft right wing Matthew Wood:

“I debated [taking Brayden] Yager here but I’m not sure Chicago can have three 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 centers between him Bedard and Frank Nazar. Wood is my best talent on board, anyways, and could form a connection with Bedard on a power play one day.”

Yager would be a great choice, but Wood would make great sense for Chicago. Wood played hockey and was a star for UConn in college. He could be an exciting player to pair with Bedard in the future. If they take Bedard and Wood, the Blackhawks’ offense should be one of the most exciting units to watch in the NHL in the coming years.

Here are highlights of Wood at UConn courtesy of NHL Draft Pros:

