Trending
Blackhawks

Report: Connor Bedard admits to failing one test at the NHL Combine (Fan Reaction)

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks
Photo courtesy of Sporting News.

Connor Bedard had all eyes on him during the NHL scouting combine. The likely future Chicago Blackhawk was disappointed in how he did at one measurement.

Connor Bedard
Connor Bedard

The Blackhawks are expected to take the talented Canadian with the number one overall pick in July. Nothing is set in stone yet, and the 17-year-old athlete had to show his skills off at the combine. According to Charlie Roumeliotis with NBC Sports, Bedard felt he flubbed the height test:

“Bedard started the day by officially measuring in at 5′ 9.75” and 185 pounds. He jokingly laughed after the results popped up; he was hoping to break 5-foot-10 but fell just short.

“Me and [Nate Danielson] were talking, I wanted to hit 5-10, I was close,” Bedard said. “I didn’t really care at all. I don’t think it matters, but it was funny. It was pretty close but I didn’t make it.”

I don’t think a quarter of an inch will hurt Bedard’s chances of being drafted by the Blackhawks. Fighting through illness, Bedard turned out a solid performance at the combine. According to Roumeliotis, Bedard was looking elite at pull-ups and other tests.

Chicago Blackhawks fans talk about Connor Bedard’s height

Blackhawk fans commented about Bedard’s measurement not long after it was reported. Here are the best takes on Bedard’s height measurement at the combine.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply