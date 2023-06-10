Report: Connor Bedard admits to failing one test at the NHL Combine (Fan Reaction)

Connor Bedard had all eyes on him during the NHL scouting combine. The likely future Chicago Blackhawk was disappointed in how he did at one measurement.

The Blackhawks are expected to take the talented Canadian with the number one overall pick in July. Nothing is set in stone yet, and the 17-year-old athlete had to show his skills off at the combine. According to Charlie Roumeliotis with NBC Sports, Bedard felt he flubbed the height test:

“Bedard started the day by officially measuring in at 5′ 9.75” and 185 pounds. He jokingly laughed after the results popped up; he was hoping to break 5-foot-10 but fell just short. “Me and [Nate Danielson] were talking, I wanted to hit 5-10, I was close,” Bedard said. “I didn’t really care at all. I don’t think it matters, but it was funny. It was pretty close but I didn’t make it.”

I don’t think a quarter of an inch will hurt Bedard’s chances of being drafted by the Blackhawks. Fighting through illness, Bedard turned out a solid performance at the combine. According to Roumeliotis, Bedard was looking elite at pull-ups and other tests.

Connor Bedard just did 14 pull-ups, which is the top result of the day so far. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/g6iDgAY8XB — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) June 10, 2023

Chicago Blackhawks fans talk about Connor Bedard’s height

Blackhawk fans commented about Bedard’s measurement not long after it was reported. Here are the best takes on Bedard’s height measurement at the combine.

That’s too small for the NHL, the 15 teams ahead of us should pass imo. https://t.co/LZ9wC85XAu — C of Red Central (@CofRedCentral) June 10, 2023

Undersized. The first 14 teams should pass on him for sure. https://t.co/y2JWJsHrHY — Fang Fingers by So Nashville (@FangFingersTN) June 10, 2023

185lbs at 17 and 5'9"… wild. https://t.co/8z0KUS3qG8 — EckhartsLadder (@EckhartsLadder) June 10, 2023

Incoming “he won’t be able to compete in the NHL because of his size” Kane – 5’10”

Gaudreau – 5’9”

Debrincat – 5’7” And a ton of more examples #NHL #Blackhawks #NHLDraft https://t.co/9aCInAzMeI — Zach Staden (@ZShockeyy) June 10, 2023

