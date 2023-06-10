Chicago Blackhawks give rights to draft Connor Bedard in this trade proposal with the Nashville Predators

The Chicago Blackhawks are overwhelming favorites to daft Connor Bedard with the number one overall gift they received in the draft lottery. However, general manager Kyle Davidson is sure to field offers for the pick from opportunistic rivals. One trade proposal with the Nashville Predators could see the Blackhawks land a true haul of picks.

The Blackhawks have every right to scope out potential trade offers for the number one pick this month. Chicago fans saw the Chicago Bears trade away the first pick in this year’s draft. Bedard himself even said he’s not assured of being a Blackhawk after the draft.

Does Connor Bedard end up with the Nashville Predators?

Joe Yerdon with Bleacher Report wrote about “dream scenarios” for the Blackhawks this offseason. Yerdon suggested the Blackhawks could find a trade partner for the number one pick with the Nashville Predators. The Predators have 13 picks in this year’s class, so they have a lot to offer Davidson:

“How many draft picks in one draft would it take to land the first one overall? The Nashville Predators should give it a shot this year to find out. The Predators have 13 picks in the 2023 draft and Nashville’s new GM Barry Trotz made it a point at the press conference introducing new coach Andrew Brunette that he wants the Predators to score goals and keep up with the rest of the NHL. What better way to do that than trading all 13 picks for Chicago’s No. 1 pick to take Connor Bedard? Nashville has two picks in the first (15 and 24), second (46 and 47) and fifth rounds (143, 147) and three picks in the third (68, 79, 83) and fourth rounds (111, 115, 121) as well as a sixth-round pick (175). That’s seven top-100 picks of the 13 they have. That’s the kind of quantity (and quality) a team has for both building up a system and for making trades. If someone is going to go full Mike Ditka-in-New Orleans and give away an entire draft full of picks for one player Trotz probably isn’t the guy that’s going to do it. But not everyone has 13 picks in their pocket for this draft (Arizona and San Jose each have 12 for what it’s worth). The Predators are lacking in elite prospects to sweeten any kind of offer but that’s why you give up an entire draft. Making that kind of move would give Chicago 24 picks in the 2023 draft which would also be incredible in itself and more than enough to wheel and deal to their hearts content throughout the two days of the draft.”

Here’s the proposed trade.

The Chicago Blackhawks receive:

13 2023 NHL Draft picks from the Predators

The Nashville Predators receive:

Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks would have a whole new team

The Blackhawks would be able to mass an army of potential talent this year if they took this offer. The trade isn’t likely. As Yerdon wrote, this would be a pretty ballsy move for two general managers to make, and they don’t think the Blackhawks will trade the chance to draft Bedard away.

However, if the Predators offer all 13 picks, the Blackhawks might have to consider this trade. Yerdon made the point earlier in the article that Connor McDavid, the best player in the sport, hasn’t brought the Edmonton Oilers a Stanley Cup. And the Blackhawks can’t be sure that Bedard would ever reach McDavid’s caliber. Having several elite players from this year’s draft could go a long way to fixing the Blackhawks for the long term by filling multiple gaps in the roster.

