Connor Bedard makes franchise history by breaking a Patrick Kane record

Connor Bedard breaks a Blackhawks record set by “Showtime”

Connor Bedard’s rookie season has been marked with history at early every turn. Even after missing a month of NHL action, Bedard is still set to turn in one of the best rookie seasons ever.

Connor Bedard has added to his historic rookie season by breaking a Chicago Blackhawks franchise record. The record was set by Patrick Kane in his rookie season back in the 2007-2008 season.

Bedard is now the first 18-year-old in team history to record three career three-point games. Patrick Kane is the only other player in franchise history with more than one.

Connor Bedard became the first 18-year-old in @NHLBlackhawks history to post three career three-point games. Patrick Kane is the only other player in franchise history with two.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Rm4Bk2ReWe pic.twitter.com/r9zYkwkrLe — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 11, 2024

Historic night for Bedsy

Bedard achieved this feat by scoring two goals and recording one assist in the Hawks win over Arizona.

Connor Bedard was on hat trick watch for most of the night. he scored is second goal at the midway point of the second period, leaving plenty of time to get his third.

Unfortunately, Bedard missed some excellent opportunities to record his first career hat trick. And the way the Blackhawks were playing, it almost seemed inevitable Bedsy would get three.

Bedard may have not got his first career hat trick, but his teammate Colin Blackwell did.

The Blackhawks turned in their best offensive performance of the year. Connor Bedard was a huge reason why the Hawks were so good Sunday. Bedard was playing fast and hard, firing pucks at the net any chance he got.

Today was also the first time in the 2023-2024 season that the Hawks scored 6 or more goals. The Blackhawks were also previously winless this season when they allow four or more goals.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE