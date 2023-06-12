Report: Chicago Blackhawks met with team staff member’s son as potential 1st round pick

The Chicago Blackhawks should have one prospect already decided on before next month’s NHL draft. Connor Bedard is the sure selection with the number one overall pick. But the team doesn’t have just that pick to worry about in round one. They own the 19th pick as well. The Blackhawks recently met with a candidate that could one day join the front line with Bedard.

The Chicago Blackhawks met with Gabe Perreault

The NHL combine was held this past weekend. According to Charlie Roumeliotis, the Blackhawks met with 65-75 prospects during the combine. One of the prospects, Gabe Perreault, is the son of Blackhawks development coach and legendary NHL face-off king, Yanic:

“Gabe Perreault — the son of Blackhawks development coach and former NHL player Yanic — interviewed with 23 teams, and the Blackhawks were the first team he met with. He said Patrick Kane and Trevor Zegras are two players he likes watching and tries modeling his game after. I’m not sure he’ll be around at No. 19 overall, but he could be an option for the Blackhawks if he is available.”

This is an interesting interview for the Blackhawks, as Perreault won’t likely be around at 19. Scott Wheeler with The Athletic had the Detroit Red Wings taking the left wing with the ninth pick:

“The Red Wings need an injection of talent up front. A point producer. A true power-play type. Perreault’s the most purely talented player left for me, and while he may not have the physical build of a Ryan Leonard or an Oliver Moore, nor the power and scrappiness of the former or the speed of the latter, I think he’s got smarts, and playmaking, and individual skill to compensate.”

Perreault and Connor Bedard could be a dangerous combo

Perreault would be a great choice to pair with Bedard in the future. The Blackhawks, like the Red Wings, need to add a few pieces up front. Bedard will be the first help the Blackhawks take there, but their next pick will likely be a right or left wing.

General manager Kyle Davidson seems to have aggressive ambitions to rebuild the Blackhawks. Davidson might be considering trading up into the top ten to take Perrault. The Blackhawks would have plenty of draft capital to make such a trade. They could be wanting Gabe to team up with his father during the Rockford IceHogs’ upcoming season.

Here are highlights of Perreault courtesy of the NHL Draft Pros

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE