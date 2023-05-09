The excitement around Chicago is tangible after winning the NHL Draft lottery and the ability to draft Connor Bedard.

On Monday night, the Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL Draft Lottery. The ability to draft Connor Bedard has sent shockwaves around Chicago. Connor Bedard is a 17-year-old center from North Vancouver, Canada. Many have compared his potential to the likes of Sydney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

The Blackhawks only had an 11.5% chance of the #1 pick. Upon drafting Bedard, the Blackhawks will shave years off of their current rebuild.

2 minutes of Connor Bedard goals this season pic.twitter.com/DGE63gIoaK — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) May 8, 2023

Connor Bedard has injected new life into the frustrated Chicago Blackhawks fanbase. According to Darren Rovell, season ticket sales have skyrocketed since the Blackhawks won the draft lottery. After years of dysfunction, fans are ready to compete again.

$5.2 million: Revenue in season tickets sold by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first 12 hours after getting No. 1 pick, which will be Connor Bedard. $4.54 million: Maximum compensation, including salary, signing and performance bonuses, Bedard can be paid for the 2023-24 season. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 9, 2023

Acquiring Bedard will make Chicago a much more alluring free-agent destination this offseason and in offseasons to come. There are several big-name free agents available this offseason. Some potential targets include Vladimir Tarasenko, Max Domi, and of course, Patrick Kane (who Bedard seems to be a big fan of). You can view a complete list of this offseason’s free agents here.

Needless to say, the impact of Connor Bedard is already being felt around Chicago.

Cubs just put the NHL draft lottery results on the Jumbotron, eliciting cheers from the crowd as it revealed, with Chelsea Dagger playing, that the Blackhawks landed the No. 1 pick: pic.twitter.com/Xe3iB3cF1P — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 9, 2023

Good morning! 50 days until Connor Bedard is a officially a Blackhawk! pic.twitter.com/1d2G2TykgN — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) May 9, 2023

Patrick Kane gushing about Connor Bedard in January: “Everyone’s kind of wondering how is he going to do at the next level, how's he going to be. From what I saw, I think it's all right there, he's going to be special." #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/NYJAosoqr6 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) May 9, 2023

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE