Trending
Blackhawks

The Connor Bedard Effect in Chicago

Andrew TitoBy 2 Mins Read
Connor Bedard
Connor Bedard

The excitement around Chicago is tangible after winning the NHL Draft lottery and the ability to draft Connor Bedard.

On Monday night, the Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL Draft Lottery. The ability to draft Connor Bedard has sent shockwaves around Chicago. Connor Bedard is a 17-year-old center from North Vancouver, Canada. Many have compared his potential to the likes of Sydney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

The Blackhawks only had an 11.5% chance of the #1 pick. Upon drafting Bedard, the Blackhawks will shave years off of their current rebuild.

Connor Bedard has injected new life into the frustrated Chicago Blackhawks fanbase. According to Darren Rovell, season ticket sales have skyrocketed since the Blackhawks won the draft lottery. After years of dysfunction, fans are ready to compete again.

Acquiring Bedard will make Chicago a much more alluring free-agent destination this offseason and in offseasons to come. There are several big-name free agents available this offseason. Some potential targets include Vladimir Tarasenko, Max Domi, and of course, Patrick Kane (who Bedard seems to be a big fan of). You can view a complete list of this offseason’s free agents here.

Needless to say, the impact of Connor Bedard is already being felt around Chicago.

 

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Andrew Tito avatar 1652727649

University of Missouri grad and lifelong Chicago sports aficionado. Now I'm breaking down the latest Bulls and Cubs stories with CCS.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply