As the regular season ended, it was a drama-infused year for the Chicago Blackhawks organization and mainly the players on the roster for the majority of the year. Right at the beginning, we saw the team perform well till the quarter mark of the regular season and then fall apart, and not do so well after that.

The affair did not end there, where there were rumors of the two top players on the team being traded, not coming back, and most importantly not being needed for the rebuild the Blackhawks organization is putting forth.

What were the effects on the Chicago Blackhawks organization?

To be fair the team did have its downs to the point that it would not be keeping the star forwards, but, dramatically ended the era that brought three Stanley Cups to the Windy City.

Signing key players during the offseason last was a plus, however, dealing a couple of good offensive forwards during the trade deadline cemented the fact that the Blackhawks do indeed mean business and are going to go all-in next year, starting with this offseason to practice that mantra.

What help will be needed for the Chicago Blackhawks?

With key prospects in the lineup and the roster as a whole being full of youth, not to mention the fact that the team may add Connor Bedard to its arsenal will give the Blackhawks many opportunities to grow and acquire the key pieces needed to compete at an elite level.

The goaltending restructuring will be the most important part of the Chicago Blackhawks’ need, and there will be quite notable names out there in the free agency market for the Blackhawks.

This season was a test to see its organization’s resilience, where the team is headed with the number of games won, and where the coaching staff will take this team next year.

To me, this will be the defining mark of the Chicago Blackhawks organization and will set the direction of the team come to this offseason.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE