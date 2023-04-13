Jonathan Toews will suit up as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks for the final time on Thursday’s game.

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews will play his last game with the Blackhawks on Thursday after the team confirmed it won’t be resigning him this offseason.

Jonathan Toews was sidelined for the whole 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, which produced debilitating inflammation and tiredness. He played 71 games in 2021-22, then began this season with increased vigor before weakening and eventually shutting down.

The Blackhawks released a statement from general manager Kyle Davidson:

Tonight will be Jonathan Toews’ last game as a Blackhawk❤️ pic.twitter.com/di4fTbr3g6 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 13, 2023

According to Kyle Davidson “It was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but I told him that wherever he ends up playing next, he’ll be a Blackhawk forever.”

Toews’ deal, worth $84 million over eight years, is slated to expire at the end of the season.

Jonathan Toews, the Blackhawks’ third-round draft pick in 2006, joined the organization in 2007 and was a key member of Stanley Cup victory teams in 2010, 2013, and 2015. He was one of the NHL’s greatest two-way centers at the peak of his career, collecting the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward in 2013.

Toews has 371 goals and 511 assists in 1,066 games this season. He has 45 goals and 74 assists in 139 playoff games, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010.

