BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks trade Patrick Kane

After weeks of speculation, Patrick Kane is no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks

I wrote at the end of 2022 that it was time for the Chicago Blackhawks to move on from the beloved Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. One piece has now officially fallen. Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff has reported that Patrick Kane has been traded to the New York Rangers.

Breaking: It's Showtime. Sources tell @DailyFaceoff: #NYR expected to acquire Patrick Kane for 2023 2nd Rd Pick (can become a 1st) and a 4th Rd Pick. #NYR and #Blackhawks plan to conduct 3-team trade call tonight. Possible Kane makes #NYR debut Wed in Philadelphia vs. #Flyers. pic.twitter.com/GsNeQlk48E — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 28, 2023

Kane, the number one overall pick in 2007, has been a member of the Blackhawks for all 16 seasons of his pro career and will go down as one of the best players in franchise history. Kane has accumulated 1,225 points in his career, along with bringing home three Stanley Cup trophies in 2010, 2013, and 2015, as well as being named the 2016 NHL MVP. He will certainly be missed and there’s no doubt that #88 will be hanging in the United Center in the near future.

Thank you for everything Kaner 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/9KGGjqKoyi — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 28, 2023

What Chicago does for the rest of the trade deadline remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: The Blackhawks are officially a team of the future.

We wish all the best to Patrick Kane in New York!

