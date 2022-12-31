Chicago Fans’ One Wish for Every Team in 2023

2023 is a new opportunity for your favorite teams to turn it around.

The state of Chicago sports is, uh, bleak. No team is in serious contention to win a championship, and frustration can be felt throughout each franchise’s fanbase. Luckily, 2023 is a new year and this is what every franchise SHOULD do to bring back smiles into the Windy City. (No promises).

Chicago Bears: Invest in Justin Fields

It’s been pointed out countless times here on ChiCitySports that players from other teams love Justin Fields. Fields mostly have the support of Bears fans, even though the Bears only sit at three wins.

For General Manager Ryan Poles, you know you have your Quarterback of the future. Now it’s time to put some legitimate weapons around the most exciting Quarterback Chicago has ever had.

Currently sitting with the number two overall pick in next year’s draft, along with over 123 million in cap space to spend during the off-season, fans should expect a night and day difference of talent between Week 18, 2022, and Week 1, 2023. Light may be seen at the end of a long, long tunnel for Bears fans.

Chicago Bulls: Commit to a plan

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the Bulls being stuck in NBA Purgatory. Given the circumstances that the front office themselves caused, they are being just patient enough before they make a plan for their immediate future. However, the February 9 trade deadline feels too late. All Bulls fans want is clarity and hope.

If you’re going to try and tank this season to win back your lottery pick (must be in the top four, if not it goes to Orlando) then commit and start shipping out the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, all players who would help contending teams and would command a steep enough price to get real assets back.

If you want to keep your focus on making the playoffs, then add some pieces that can help this team start winning more consistently. A true Point Guard is desperately needed to help DeRozan and Zach LaVine, especially with Lonzo Ball not running through that tunnel anytime soon. Let us know, management!

Chicago Cubs: Bring the fun back!

Two straight seasons of mediocre, losing baseball had left Cubs fans in a funk. The Cubs finished last season at 74-88 (Tied for 19th overall) with team totals of a .238 batting average (19th overall), 159 total home runs (20th overall), and a team ERA of 4.00 (20th overall). Those are ugly.

Their big acquisition this fall was SS Dansby Swanson, whom they signed to a 7-year, 177 million dollar contract. Swanson, an All-Star and Gold Glove winner with the Atlanta Braves, should provide a boost to this team and a jolt to this frustrated fan base.

The Cubs have sneakily developed their farm system into one of the 10 best in Baseball, providing hope for Cubs fans that their 2016 World Series won’t be their only one in the next 108 years.

Chicago White Sox: Wish? Prayer is better.

I don’t know of any fan base in all of the sports world that was collectively more miserable than those who watched the 2022 White Sox.

Finishing 81-81, most fans got their wish when old-timer Tony La Russa resigned. Pedro Grifol will be the new manager in 2023.

First Baseman and long-time Sox player José Abreu ran away (smartly I might add) to the Houston Astros in the off-season, and their only real signing was Outfielder Andrew Benintendi, a 5-year, 75 million dollar contract. Everything else was ??? to say the least. A team that was so exciting and promising in 2021 and *poof* it’s gone.

Owner Jerry Reinsdorf cares more about ticket prices than putting a winning product on the field right now and creates zero reasons for optimism for White Sox fans going into 2023. Instead of wishes, Sox fans need a cigarette.

Chicago Blackhawks: Trade Toews and Kane

Three Stanley Cups. Over 1,000 games together. Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have done everything they could possibly do together and are etched in the Blackhawks’ lure forever.

The Blackhawks are 8-22-4 as of this writing, and it’s time to move on. Kane and Toews are both valuable to get assets back in return and to set up the team, not just for 2023 but beyond. Give Blackhawks fans a look into the future and after missing the playoffs five of the last six seasons, the future should look bright instead of a cloud that’s over the franchise at the moment.

Happy New Years!

