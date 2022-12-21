The Chicago Cubs held a press conference on Wednesday to introduce Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs have officially introduced their new star shortstop. Since Carlos Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through, fans are definitely relieved to see Swanson’s become official.

Dansby Swanson may have a deeper sentimental connection to the Cubs than fans may expect. As a native of Kennesaw, GA, the Braves are Swanson’s hometown team. At his press conference, he told a story about why he’s more than happy to be a Cub.

Dansby Swason on why he chose to play for the Chicago Cubs 🥺 (📸: @WatchMarquee) pic.twitter.com/VgiAXAFWQg — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) December 21, 2022

For those interested in jersey numbers, it was revealed that Dansby Swanson will be wearing #7. That means Yan Gomes will need to find a new number for 2023.

Swanson also referenced speaking to Joc Pederson about what it’s like to play for the Cubs. Pederson has apparently recommended the Cubs to Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson. The Cubs only had Joc Pederson for 73 games, but apparently, they made a lasting impression. Swanson seems confident about his decision.

Dansby Swanson said he walked on Wrigley Field this morning and turned to his wife, Mallory, and said, "This is where we're supposed to be." — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) December 21, 2022

The Chicago Cubs have had a busy offseason so far. Although free agents are quickly coming off the board, the Cubs are still likely to add impact position players. Acquiring players via trade is seemingly becoming more likely. Be on the lookout for the Cubs to add a catcher, corner infielder, or more pitching.

