The Chicago Cubs have reportedly landed star shortstop Dansby Swanson

Cubs fans have been awaiting the signing of a star shortstop. According to Jeff Passan and David Kaplan, the Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms with former Atlanta Brave Dansby Swanson. Swanson has spent his entire 7-year career with the Atlanta Braves. Swanson will spend the next 7 with the Cubs as he has reportedly agreed to a 7-year, $177 million deal.

Swanson’s deal is a seven-year deal worth $177 million and includes a full no-trade clause, sources tell @BallySports and @Stadium. https://t.co/0YOtXfToDq — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) December 17, 2022

With Dansby Swanson coming to the Cubs, the team is expected to move Nico Hoerner to second base. With defensive shifts being abolished, the value of an elite defensive second baseman has only gone up. With the addition of Swanson, the Cubs are now expected to have one of the best middle infields in baseball.

The final numbers on a Dansby Swanson-Chicago Cubs deal should be done sometime soon, as @thekapman first said, but the upshot is: The Cubs are going to have a new shortstop and the best defensive middle infield in baseball with Swanson at short and Nico Hoerner moving to second. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 17, 2022

This signing proves to fans that the Chicago Cubs are officially invested in winning. Swanson recently married Mallory Pugh of the Chicago Red Stars. The newlyweds will now make Chicago their home for the foreseeable future.

With the addition of this 1x All-Star, 1x Gold Glover, and 1x World Series Champion, the Cubs are sure to keep adding players via free agency. Look for the Cubs to add a corner infielder as this offseason progresses

