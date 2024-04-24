Trending
Cubs

Cody Bellinger heads to IL after collision with outfield wall

Emma WolfeBy 2 Mins Read
Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a go-ahead RBI single during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2023 in Chicago.Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cubs Outfielder Cody Bellinger has a fractured rib and will hit the injured list

The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a fractured rib, although Counsell did not specify a date for Bellinger’s return.

Cody Bellinger attempted to make a grab last night at Wrigley Field but was subsequently taken out after crashing into the wall. Counsell said after the game that the first x-rays were negative, and the team declared that he suffered a right rib contusion.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger is heading to the injured list with a fractured rib, manager Craig Counsell told 670 The Score in Chicago on Wednesday

 

Cody Bellinger’s season so far

After a strong and remarkable 2023 season, Bellinger was re-signed by the Cubs during the summer. Although his new contract only guarantees $30 million for one season, it does offer player options for the 2025–2026 campaigns.

For the 14-9 Cubs, Cody Bellinger had a sluggish start to the season but was getting hot at the plate. He was seven for his last eighteen during the last five games, good for a.389 average, with three home runs and six RBI, despite his season hitting just.226/.320/.440.

The Cubs are expected to promote prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to the majors. Last season, 22-year-old Crow-Armstrong made his big-league debut. He batted.000/.176/.000 in 13 games, with three walks and two stolen bases. He has batted.203/.241/.392 in 19 Triple-A games this season, not exactly showing promise right out of the gate. Crow-Armstrong’s potential for a Gold Glove Award-caliber center field defense led CBS Sports to rate him as the 16th greatest prospect in the minors during the winter.

