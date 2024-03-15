The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox meet in Spring Training once again as we inch closer to the regular season

The 2024 MLB season is right around the corner with Opening Day slated for March 28th with every team in action that day including the Chicago Cubs and White Sox. We hope it’s a successful season on both sides of town in the Windy City as the Chicago Cubs look to challenge for a NL Central crown.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are in a rebuild again and are projected to be near the bottom of the AL Central this season. Can the South Siders shock some people?

As we get ready for the start of the new season, the two teams will do battle again in Spring Training. The two teams will meet for the final time on March 15th as part of the Spring Breakout series, showcasing the league’s young talent. And we have a very special live stream for you to watch it.

Spring Breakout details

The Spring Breakout will take place from March 14-17 and feature a few games that allows a full showcase of team’s prospects. Here is more on the event from CBS Sports:

“Spring Breakout will provide a new opportunity to showcase the future stars of the game as they continue on their journey to the Major Leagues,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement last month. “Our fans will get unique opportunities to meet our best prospects, get autographs, and see the next generation of Major Leaguers up close. We are thrilled that Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and all of our Clubs are working closer than ever to grow the game and to shine a brighter light on our future All-Stars.”

The games are showcases — this is not a tournament and no “champion” will be crowned — and because there are an odd number of teams in Arizona and Florida, the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals will play two Spring Breakout games. Most Spring Breakout games will be played as part of a doubleheader with the day’s regularly scheduled spring training game. If you want to attend, one ticket gets you into both games.

It’s a fun event that will allow fans to get a early look at some of the best prospects each team has to offer ahead of the season.

