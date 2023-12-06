White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf potentially could be looking at relocation with latest move
The A’s are relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas after failing to reach an agreement with the city on a stadium lease. Could the Chicago White Sox be the next major league team to move?
While it still seems unlikely that the Chicago White Sox will take actual steps toward a move when their stadium lease expires in six years, it has happened before. And, obviously, there have been recent reports that the White Sox would consider relocating, with Nashville being mentioned as a possible destination.
Jerry Reinsdorf apparently has more than one reason for being in Nashville this week. According to Bruce Levine “White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf had a meeting with Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell”
Breaking news-Sources confirm White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf had a meeting with Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell. Nature of talks are not known.
Would Nashville ever make sense for White Sox?
While Nashville is located in Atlanta Braves territory, it is a diverse city with residents from all over the country who would likely enjoy another form of entertainment. According to the Census Bureau, the city’s population increased by an average of 98 people per day in 2022, totaling 35,624 new residents. Nashville already has two successful professional sports teams, the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and the NHL’s Nashville Predators, so a professional baseball team appears to be the logical next step.
Nashville has been interested in acquiring an MLB team for some time. Music City Baseball began their mission a few years ago, with the goal of securing an expansion team or bringing in a relocating team as early as 2027. While this timeline may not perfectly coincide with the White Sox’s lease expiration in 2029, adjustments can be made. There are currently no other viable options, and there is no clear timeline for expansion.
While a move to Nashville is reportedly possible, the White Sox are still very early in the process of solidifying plans for a home after their current lease expires.
