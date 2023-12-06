While it still seems unlikely that the Chicago White Sox will take actual steps toward a move when their stadium lease expires in six years, it has happened before. And, obviously, there have been recent reports that the White Sox would consider relocating, with Nashville being mentioned as a possible destination.

Breaking news-Sources confirm White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf had a meeting with Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell. Nature of talks are not known. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 6, 2023

Would Nashville ever make sense for White Sox?

While Nashville is located in Atlanta Braves territory, it is a diverse city with residents from all over the country who would likely enjoy another form of entertainment. According to the Census Bureau, the city’s population increased by an average of 98 people per day in 2022, totaling 35,624 new residents. Nashville already has two successful professional sports teams, the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and the NHL’s Nashville Predators, so a professional baseball team appears to be the logical next step.

Nashville has been interested in acquiring an MLB team for some time. Music City Baseball began their mission a few years ago, with the goal of securing an expansion team or bringing in a relocating team as early as 2027. While this timeline may not perfectly coincide with the White Sox’s lease expiration in 2029, adjustments can be made. There are currently no other viable options, and there is no clear timeline for expansion.