The Chicago White Sox would be smart to send Dylan Cease to the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Chicago White Sox are on the verge of re-tooling the roster in hopes of finally turning this thing around. With a new general manager in charge, the team has already made one trade this offseason and it looks like another is on the way.

Chicago is shopping standout pitcher Dylan Cease and reportedly has found a trade partner. And it’s a perfect match in terms of prospects that could come back in the trade.

Per Bob Nightengale, the White Sox are shopping Cease and the Los Angeles Dodgers are very interested in acquiring him.

– The Los Angeles Dodgers are in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox in an attempt to acquire ace Dylan Cease. The Dodgers badly need pitching help, and the White Sox badly need to rebuild their roster.

“I’ve made it very clear that the White Sox are willing to listen in on any of our players,” White Sox GM Chris Getz said.

After being a Cy Young runner up in 2022 with a 14-8 record and a 2.20 ERA, Cease had a tough 2023 season going 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA, making 33 starts.

The Dodgers are a perfect trade partner for the Chicago White Sox

With the Chicago White Sox looking to rebuild this thing on the fly, going to the Dodgers organization is a good first step. Not only do the Dodgers have players that are MLB ready on the roster to send over but they also have a top farm system in the game, ranking No. 6 in the mid-season rankings.

The Dodgers do need pitching help as well and adding Cease to the rotation could partially fix that problem. But the price will be intriguing.

Catcher Dalton Rushing would be a home run for the White Sox as he’s the Dodgers’ top prospect right now. But if Los Angeles doesn’t want to include him, they could try to work deals around utility man Michael Busch or even pitcher Nick Frasso. Catcher Diego Cartaya is a name to watch too.

Cease is under contract through the 2025 season, something that will sweeten the pot for a potential trade.

Ideally, the White Sox would love to get some MLB-ready talent as well as a mix of prospects back in return.

