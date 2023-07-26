White Sox reportedly tells suitors that Dylan Cease is unavailable before the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Dylan Cease won’t likely be traded by the Chicago White Sox at the MLB trade deadline in 2023. Cease has been the subject of trade rumors during the dismal 2023 campaign, but Chicago apparently has no plans to sell the pitcher.

Teams keep contacting the White Sox about Cease, but Chicago is reportedly advising interested parties that the 27-year-old isn’t available. The team won’t utterly demolish their squad at the trade deadline, according to Bob Nightengale.

Several teams who have checked in with the Chicago #WhiteSox to inquire about the availability of ace Dylan Cease, say they continue to get the same response:

"No.''

The White Sox are not interested in a massive rebuild and still hope to contend next year. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 26, 2023

Cease would probably play a significant role in the White Sox making a playoff push in 2024. With a pitiful 2.20 ERA, the right-hander placed second in the AL Cy Young contest last year.

Cease is having a bad year, much like many Chicago players. In 21 starts, he has a 4.04 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. Cease’s 2023 season got off to a shaky start, but he has since improved greatly. In June, the starter had a 2.20 ERA. He has started the last two games and allowed exactly one earned run. Cease is under Chicago’s control for two more seasons.

