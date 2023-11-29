Dylan Cease could be dealt before next week’s Winter Meetings

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly close to trading starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves have been reported to be in talks with the White Sox about a deal for Dylan Cease in recent weeks. There is no reason why the White Sox should not deal Cease this offseason. The White Sox are in the early stages of a rebuild, with little prospect of contending in the final two years in which they have possession of their ace.

According to Jon Morosi, trade talks between the White Sox and interested teams have intensified over the past 48 hours, leading some to believe a move could be made sooner than later. Among the finalists are the Atlanta Braves, who emerged publicly as a serious suitor just a few days ago.

Sources: Dylan Cease trade talks have intensified in the last 48 hours, and some people close to the negotiations believe a deal *before* the winter meetings is increasingly possible. Cease’s hometown Braves are among the finalists. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 29, 2023

The Braves have been identified as finalists for Dylan Cease, and it is logical to presume that the Dodgers are also engaged. The White Sox should want this since they have two teams with good farm systems competing for Cease.

Each team has a recent history with the White Sox. Last season, the White Sox dealt pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the MLB Trade Deadline. The White Sox dealt relief pitcher Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves earlier this month in exchange for second baseman Nicky Lopez and starting pitcher Mike Soroka.

Dylan Cease, who will turn 28 this offseason, has played five seasons in Major League Baseball.Cease has a 43-35 career record with a 3.83 ERA, 1.305 WHIP, 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, and an 11.7 WAR.

We will keep you updated as more details become available.

