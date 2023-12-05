After a successful run in the KBO, Erick Fedde heads back to the states and will make home on the south side of Chicago.

The former 1st round pick was below average at best during his initial MLB stint in Washington. However, a successful 2023 in the KBO has earned him a new MLB contract:

Right-hander Erick Fedde and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $15 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Fedde, 30, went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA for the NC Dinos in the KBO, where he was named MVP this year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 5, 2023

It might have taken over an entire day to find out who would be acquiring the services of Erick Fedde, but when the smoke cleared it turned out to be the White Sox for two years and 15 million. He was not very effective after being called up by the Nationals in 2017. An ERA of 5.41, a K% of 17.5, a walk rate of 9.5%, and a hard hit rate that annually sat in the bottom third of the league paints an ugly picture of a pitcher who gets hit hard, doesn’t have control, and doesn’t have strikeout stuff. That is the worst type of pitcher to be.

All that led to Erick Fedde being non-tendered by Washington after the ‘22 season. He would head to the KBO and sign on with the NC Dinos and take the league by storm. In his single season, he would be an All-Star, win the Choi Dong-won Award, the equivalent to the Cy Young, and win the league MVP. He won all that thanks to his 2.00 ERA, 20-6 record, and 200 K’s. Those numbers were good enough to win him the pitching triple crown as well

He should slot in a rotation that has Dylan Cease, at least for now, Michael Kopech, newly acquired Michael Soroka, and either Touki Toussiant or maybe Jared Schuster. Erick Fedde also joins Paul DeJong as the newly signed White Sox as believe it or not, the Southsiders have been one of the more active teams in the league so far. It will be interesting to see if Fedde learned and improved in Korea or if he was just feasting on the weaker hitting of the KBO. Time will tell.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE