Which Chicago Cubs prospects in their deep farm system will hit the big leagues in 2024?

Every team faces gaps to address, and the Chicago Cubs are no different. Luckily for the Cubs, they may find solutions within their own ranks. Among the array of Cubs prospects, there are several who have made their MLB debut or are close to doing just that. While players like Matt Mervis and Pete Crow-Armstrong have already suited up in Wrigleyville, we want to focus on the prospects who have yet to reach the big leagues but have a chance to get there and help the Cubs win in 2024.

Haydn McGeary

McGeary hails from Colorado Mesa University, a Division-II school. Snagged by the Cubs in the 15th round of the 2022 draft, he has swiftly moved up in the organization’s prospect rankings. While McGeary currently doesn’t hold a spot on the 40-man roster, he’ll be able to change that in 2024.

Last season, the first baseman split his time between High-A and Double-A. His impressive performance suggests that he’s closer to being MLB-ready than some think. Across both levels, he featured in 124 games, tallying 19 home runs and 88 RBI. McGeary’s discerning eye at the plate is evidenced in his 80 walks, which contributed to an impressive .859 OPS.

While McGeary may not immediately fill the Cubs’ first base vacancy, he’s ready to step in if needed. The Cubs don’t have a clear-cut solution at first base, so if they have trouble getting productivity there or there are multiple injuries to the roster, McGeary could emerge as a potential mid-season call-up.

Ben Brown

Brown is among Chicago’s top prospects and already has a spot on the 40-man roster. This makes him easy to call up for his MLB debut should the Cubs require his services. Standing at an imposing 6’6″ and weighing 210 pounds, Brown was initially drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB draft straight out of high school. The Cubs acquired Brown via trade in 2022.

In 2023, Brown divided his time between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, with the bulk of his appearances occurring at the Triple-A level after showcasing dominance in four starts against Double-A competition. In Triple-A, he had 22 outings, including 15 starts, tallying 100 strikeouts in 72.2 innings. However, Brown grappled with control issues, issuing 51 walks over the course of those innings. That part of his game needs work despite his promising future.

The Cubs currently face shortages in both their starting rotation and their bullpen. Brown can be viewed as a potential solution both either, as he’s capable of filling the role of fifth starter but also has the versatility to step into a mid-to-late-inning relief role if needed. With the ability to clock his fastball in the upper-90s, Brown has an arm that the Cubs could find useful at some point in 2024.

Cam Sanders

Sanders may not crack the Cubs’ top-30 prospect list, but his potential is undeniable. Drafted out of LSU in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, the organization is keeping close tabs on the 27-year-old. During the 2023 season with Iowa, Sanders exclusively served as a reliever, making 51 appearances and logging 64.2 innings.

Transitioning to the bullpen proved beneficial for Sanders. He saw a significant uptick in strikeouts, boasting an impressive 13.5 K/9 ratio. Notably, he successfully converted all five save opportunities and registered four holds. Sanders held opposing hitters to a mere .172 batting average against him in 2023, maintaining a career mark of .198 in the minors.

However, Sanders grapples with command issues at times and can issue too many walks. Addressing this weakness is pivotal for Sanders if he wants the Cubs to call him up. But if Sanders can refine his control while preserving his high strikeout rate, he could become a valuable addition to the Chicago bullpen in 2024.

Bryce Windham

Windham is not highly rated but has the tools to make an impact if given an opportunity. Drafted in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft, he has ascended to Triple-A Iowa. Last season, Windham delivered his strongest offensive performance to date, boasting a .290 batting average and an OPS of .743. Impressively, he kept strikeouts to a minimum with just 41 in 61 games.

However, his power statistics leave room for improvement. He managed only one home run, nine doubles, and 31 RBIs. However, that’s not the end of the worst for a catcher who shines defensively. Windham thwarted 13 stolen base attempts in 2023, building on his impressive tally of 32 the previous season. While his caught-stealing percentage might be average in the majors, his pop time demonstrates flashes of excellence.

With the Cubs currently fielding only two catchers on their 40-man roster, including Miguel Amaya, who has battled injuries, and Yan Gomes, who could benefit from additional rest, Windham could be a compelling option. If the Cubs opt for a youthful, cost-effective alternative over a seasoned veteran, Windham could spend a lot of time in the big leagues this year.

