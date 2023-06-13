Connor Bedard is thought by many analysts and executives to be a generational NHL prospect. However, two executives aren’t convinced Bedard can match the hype being talked about him ahead of this month’s draft. One executive isn’t even sure Bedard can play as a center in the league.

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to take Bedard with the number one overall pick. Taking Bedard is a no-brainer for general manager Kyle Davidson. So much is the possibility of Bedard being drafted to Chicago that any trade involving the 17-year-old kid’s name is considered a “dream” a few weeks before his name gets called. The only question for the Blackhawks on draft night is what they do with pick 19. But some people are cautioning fans to temper their expectations for Bedard’s career.

Two NHL personnel pump the brakes on the Connor Bedard hype

Corey Pronman with The Athletic spoke with NHL scouts and executives head of the draft to gauge what the league thinks of this year’s prospect class. Pronman quoted several anonymous sources about Bedard. While a few scouts praised his skillset and his play at the junior level, two people, were skeptical about Bedard’s transition to the NHL.

One scout thought the hype on Bedard was too much:

“I worry the hype on him is getting a little out of control. He’s No. 1, he’s the guy, amazing player, but I’m not sure I’m projecting him to be like an immediate top 5-10 player in the league or something. He’s not [Connor] McDavid. I still think you’re getting someone who could have a Patrick Kane-type of career though if he hits.”

One executive even went as far as to say they’re not sure Bedard can cut it as a center in the league:

“He’s the same level of prospect as Auston Matthews was as a No. 1. I may have him over Matthews at the same age but it’s closer to that than someone like McDavid mostly because I’m worried Bedard may end up a wing at some point.”

Should the Chicago Blackhawks still take Bedard?

None of that should cause the Blackhawks to shy away from taking Bedard at one. He’s still projected to be much better than Matvei Michkov, Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, or Will Smith. Bedard crushed the junior level and has earned the hype surrounding him.

Those anonymous sources talking to Pronman have nothing to lose by throwing a little in the water ahead of the draft. And while they could be accurate about Bedard’s forecast, he’s still the best option the team has. Bedard, who has drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid, has a high ceiling.

Regardless of the hype, Blackhawks fans should enjoy Bedard for who he is in his career, especially at the start of it. Part of the fun in the Blackhawks drafting Bedard will be watching him adjust and progress at the professional level as the team rebuilds around him. There’s no reason to compare him to McDavid right now or probably even in ten years. If Bedard can be a leader who can rally the Blackhawks back into prominence, that should be good enough for Chicago.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE