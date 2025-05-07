Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland already drawing Rookie of the Year buzz

The Chicago Bears completely shook up the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall. Now, he is expected to be a crucial weapon for head coach Ben Johnson’s new-look offense.

While fellow tight end Tyler Warren had been heavily linked to the Bears prior to the draft, Chicago preferred Loveland’s pass catching ability. With Cole Kmet still on the roster, Warren’s skillset was a bit too similar. In Chicago, Loveland will operate as the move tight end, looking to make plays whenever he has the ball in open space.

Using the No. 10 overall pick on him shows the Bears have immediate plans for Loveland in 2025. Dan Orlovsky of ESPN thinks the tight end will go as far as to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

“Let’s go with a tight end winning this award for a second straight year,” Orlovsky wrote. “The middle of the field and play-action should be huge areas of attack for Chicago. Loveland can replicate Sam LaPorta’s rookie year production, which Bears coach Ben Johnson played a big role in scheming up while in Detroit.”

Chicago Bears completely change offense with Colston Loveland add

Loveland has been heavily compared to Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta since his selection. Both for his pass catching ability, and how he fits into Johnson’s offense. If Loveland’s rookie season looked like LaPorta’s, he would certainly find himself in the Rookie of the Year race. The tight end caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

During his three seasons at Michigan, Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. He won a national championship in 2023 before setting new career-highs in receptions (56) and receiving touchdowns (five) in 2024. Furthermore, Loveland ended his time with the Wolverines as a Second-team All-American.

With Kmet working as the in-line blocker and as a short yardage/red zone threat, Loveland will be free to operate in the middle of the field. With his speed, Johnson will be looking for ways to create mismatches with linebackers who can’t hang. Overall, Loveland is the x-factor of the Bears’ offense, with the tight end bringing a dynamic not often seen at the position.

Ultimately, Loveland’s Rookie of the Year or really just rookie year success chances go up or down depending on Caleb Williams. If he ascends to his No. 1 pick status, Loveland and the rest of the offense will shine. But if the quarterback struggles in Johnson’s debut, so will Loveland.

In terms of actually winning ROY, Loveland will have plenty of competition for targets in Chicago. DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden and Kmet all still need to be fed. So while that will make Chicago a stronger offense overall, it may limit Loveland’s true blow up games.

Still, the Bears know exactly what they’re getting in their shiny new tight end. Johnson was keen to add playmakers all over the gridiron upon his arrival to Chicago. Loveland may be listed as a tight end, but he plays like a wide receiver. That pass catching prowess will be pivotal for Johnson and Williams as the Bears look to undergo a true offensive revival.

