Chicago Bears expected to demote Cole Kmet earlier than previously thought

The Chicago Bears needed better tight end production in 2024. Cole Kmet finished the season with 47 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns, down from his 719 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.

The Bears selected Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick in the draft. While he plays tight end, Loveland is expected to play more of a slot role than in-line. Kmet will be used as a traditional tight end and blocker while Loveland plays more of a receiver.

The Chicago Bears’ TE situation is a luxury

Having two quality tight ends is a luxury and can create exciting mismatches in 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends). Given Loveland’s inability to go full-contact until training camp because of his shoulder injury, it made sense to think Kmet would be the main TE1 in situations that called for one tight end in the upcoming season.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune isn’t convinced head coach Ben Johnson will wait to deploy the rookie in pressure situations. In an answer to a reader’s question about Loveland’s new role, Biggs argued that the Bears’ “plan” will likely include using Loveland as the tight end in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) in third down situations.

How big of a role the Bears give Loveland in the upcoming season will depend on how quickly the Michigan standout can grasp the offense.

“That probably will be the plan, but the Bears know they can get quality production from Cole Kmet and they have to see how Loveland develops,” Biggs wrote. “Tight end is arguably the second-most difficult offensive position for rookies after quarterback.

“That’s because so much is going on and they are asked to carry a big load with a lot of responsibilities in the passing and running games.Ben Johnson will have an awful lot of flexibility with personnel and it should be fun to see how it develops.”

Colston Loveland needs to get there mentally

While Loveland will not physically participate in practice with Caleb Williams and the rest of the offense in OTAs, his mental reps will be important this spring. He must learn his responsibilities in the offense before he gets thrown into the deep end during training camp.

The Bears selected Loveland in the first round because they believe he has the talent to move the needle in passing situations on third down. That faith could mean Kmet’s time in Chicago is rapidly nearing an end.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland already drawing Rookie of the Year buzz Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE