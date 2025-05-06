Coaches have concern on Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland

One of the more interesting draft night surprises in the year’s first round was when the Chicago Bears selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10 over the much-hyped Penn State Standout Tyler Warren.

As with the Bears’ second pick in the draft, wide receiver Luther Burden III, Loveland’s numbers trailed off in 2024 with inconsistent quarterback play. Still, he led the Wolverines in Receiving.

Following the selection, general manager Ryan Poles suggested that Warren was a solid player, but the Bears drafted Loveland because of his fit in new head coach Ben Johnson’s scheme. Loveland is expected to be used as a receiving tight end--much like Travis Kelce in the slot.

Cole Kmet can be used for more inline tight end play.

Colston Loveland is a better receiver

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg quoted two coaches who think Loveland is a better receiver than Warren but think Warren is a more complete player. One coach thinks Loveland’s blocking is a concern for the Bears

“The quarterback play [in 2024] kind of killed him, he didn’t have anybody to throw him the ball,” said a Big Ten defensive coordinator. “But I think he’s pretty special. He’s more of a receiving tight end, where Tyler can kind of do it all. Two good ones, though. No doubt about it.”

Loveland’s blocking is a concern for the Chicago Bears

The second coach isn’t sure if Loveland’s shoulder injury played a role in Loveland not blocking as much in 2024.

“Warren’s more of hard-nosed, tough, physical, along with being a good receiving threat,” said the coach. “Loveland’s a little bit more of a better receiver, a little less blocking. I don’t know if it was the injury or what this year, but they didn’t really use him a ton to block. So is it, he can’t do it or he was banged up? Penn State’s guy is a little bit more of a complete player.”

Loveland had shoulder surgery on Jan. 29 to repair an AC joint issue that prematurely ended his season following Michigan’s 50-6 win over Northwestern on Nov. 23. He’s expected to return to full-contact around the time training camp starts.

Loveland might have a surprise up his sleeve for Chicago

Loveland is known for being “Idaho tough,” so blocking should be something he develops with the Bears. Loveland’s high school coach, Cameron Andersen, told ChiCitySports that his former tight end’s skillset has a range beyond what he put on tape at Michigan.

“One of the big things that it’s a misnomer about Colston that people don’t understand is the athlete that he is,” Andersen said. “In high school, there was one game where he played five positions, he threw a touchdown, ran a touchdown and and caught a touchdown, and had an interception on defense… He is a phenomenal athlete.

“Just Michigan didn’t ask him to do some of those things that Tyler Warren was able to do, but when you see him at practice or on the field in the NFL, he’s a phenomenal athlete who can do a whole bunch of really good things. So they’re going to be very pleased with that.”

Knowing how hard Loveland works, one would assume blocking is something he will improve at in the NFL.

