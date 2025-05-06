Chicago Bears draft pick breaks silence on playing for Ben Johnson

After allowing a league-high 68 sacks in 2024, the Chicago Bears have spent all offseason trying to rectify the issue. In the 2025 NFL Draft, two of their picks were used on offensive line.

Second-rounder Ozzy Trapilo has made headlines already, with some even penciling him in as a starter. Whether he plays left or right tackle will be a point of contention in Chicago all summer. However, Trapilo wasn’t the only offensive lineman the Bears added on draft day.

Chicago used their No. 195 pick in the sixth-round on interior lineman Luke Newman. While he hasn’t drawn much buzz, there is a clear reason new head coach Ben Johnson was targeting him. Newman knows that as a sixth-round pick he’ll need to truly prove himself. However, he also knows he is in good hands to start his NFL career under Johnson, via the Bears YouTube page, h/t Tom Cavanaugh of Sports Illustrated.

“I love him, man; I was grateful enough to come down to Chicago on a visit, meet with coach Johnson and his staff, he loves to win, he loves to grind, he is just the ultimate competitor,” Newman said. “Really someone that you would hope is your coach, and I’m just really excited to play for that guy, and he’s had a lot of success in Detroit, and I think he’ll carry that over big time here in Chicago.”

Luke Newman gives Chicago Bears extra depth

Two of the biggest moves Chicago has made all offseason have been trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Both fortify the blocking scheme in front of Caleb Williams and gives the Bears proven options on the interior. But if one were to ever get injured, the Bears know they need proper backup in place. While Newman may be a sixth-rounder, Chicago is hopeful he can develop into a crucial depth piece behind Thuney and Jackson.

Newman began his college career at Holy Cross, earning First-team All-Patriot honors in 2021, 2022 and 2023. After being named a First-team FCS-All American in 2023, the guard decided to move up to FBS competition and transferred to Michigan State.

It proved to be a strong decision for Newman, as he started all 12 games for the Spartans and led the team with 739 snaps. Furthermore, the lineman helped put himself on the NFL Draft map.

Still, there’s a reason Newman fell to the sixth-round. “Below average power” and “holes in his technique,” were described as issues by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. For him to truly stick in the NFL, Newman must lean on Johnson and offensive line coach Dan Roushar. If the problems that popped up on film continue to persist, the lineman won’t last long in Chicago.

But Johnson and the Bears have meticulously picked every addition to their new-look roster. Of all the options, even in the sixth-round, Newman stood out. For as excited as the guard is to play under Johnson, the head coach is equally intrigued by molding the guard up to NFL standards.

