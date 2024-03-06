Chicago Bears: Commanders to make huge offer for #1 pick?

While the prevailing thought is that the Chicago Bears will make quarterback Caleb Williams the first player chosen in the 2024 NFL Draft, some feel that the Washington Commanders will make a huge offer, hoping to force Chicago to think over the choice.

Well, this draft situation seems to change with the wind for the Chicago Bears. Early on, it was not known one way or another, whether he would trade the number one pick in the NFL Draft or keep it and trade Justin Fields.

Since then, however, the pendulum has swung one way or another several times. Just when we thought Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles was set at trading Fields, there came out reports that he would trade the pick. Then, in the NFL Combine, Poles seemed to indicate that Fields was indeed on the trading block.

Now we have word that the Washington Commanders desperately want Williams. Williams is from Washington D.C., so he is a local kid. Washington’s new ownership group would love nothing better than to make a big splash. Drafting a local kid who also happens to be considered a “generational talent” would be a coup for them.

Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst and co-host of the NFL Stock Exchange, Trevor Sikkema, said that he heard at the NFL Combine that the Commanders could be preparing to make an offer so big that it will make it difficult for the Chicago Bears to pass up.

Washington is exploring all options. There were recent reports they were thinking about trading down. I don’t know if they’re going to trade down because they’ve got the opportunity to take a quarterback, and they really need one, and I think they’re going to make that call. I do think they are putting together a legitimate proposal to move up to No. 1. Essentially, they’re going to make Chicago say no.

Remember, Poles reportedly feels that it would take a significant haul to pry the top pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears. This is what happened last year when he traded the top pick and received Darnell Wright and Tryrique Stevenson, both of whom had very good rookie campaigns. Additionally, the Bears received D.J. Moore, who was one of the top wide receivers in the league in 2023. Furthermore, he also has an extra second-round pick in 2025. That was a historic haul.

Now Poles wants something similar or even bigger to do it again. Ian Rapoport reported during Super Bowl Week what Poles expected for the pick.

Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, sources say. In the words of one source, it would have to be “crazy.”

The Commanders have some picks to offer. They have nine total picks, five of them within the top 100. They also have some talented veterans like wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson. The Chicago Bears have two top-ten picks in the first round but have just three the rest of the draft. Poles is an advocate of building through the draft so he needs to pick up a few more.

Washington also has a new offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury is familiar with Williams, working as USC’s offensive analyst. He worked closely with Williams so they both are comfortable with each other. Kingsbury wants to turn around the Commanders’ offense and having a quarterback he feels comfortable with would be a great start.

This is turning out to be a very interesting offseason for the Chicago Bears. Poles is in Year 3 of his rebuild. This is the year that he stated early on that we should see major improvements. His decisions in the coming days will either bring that out. On the other hand, it could cost him his job. No pressure, right?

