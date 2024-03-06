REPORT: Former Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky In Talks To Sign With Former Team

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is reportedly in talks to join his former team after he was released by Pittsburgh Steelers in February. Trubisky thought he’d join the Steelers to be their starting quarterback before the team drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Mitch Trubisky fell off the Pittsburgh Steelers radar in 2023

Trubisky started as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart to begin the 2023 season. But he quickly fell out of favor with the team after he started in place of an injured Pickett. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph salvaged the Steelers’ offense last year, navigating a late-season run that saw the team make the postseason.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said at the NFL Combine last week that he intends to re-sign Rudolph and have him compete with Pickett for the starting job in the upcoming season.

The Chicago Bears former No. 2 overall pick is set to get another shot

Since Trubisky is already a free agent, he doesn’t have to wait for the legal tampering date to start talking to teams. Per Tim Graham of The Athletic, the Bills are in talks to sign Trubisky once again.

Bills and former backup QB Mitchell Trubisky in talks to reunite, source tells me. Steelers released him, so he's free to sign now. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) March 6, 2024

Trubisky is familiar with the Buffalo Bills

Trubisky signed with the Bills for the 2021 season after his stint with the Bears was over. He worked behind Josh Allen for a season before signing with the Steelers. Trubisky is familiar with the Bills offense and did well enough in 2021 that the Bills are interested in bringing him back next season.

