Chicago Bears connected to one of top free agent defensive lineman

Dre'Mont Jones could be a big free agency signing for the Chicago Bears this week.

The Chicago Bears have their eyes on a top free agent target but will have some tough competition

The NFL’s free agent period will begin shortly with the legal tampering stage and deals will start to leak as soon as the clock hits Noon ET. For the Chicago Bears, it’s expected to be a busy day as they have the most cap space in the league to spend.

They also have the most holes to fill on a roster that was among the worst in the NFL a year ago.

Chicago is expected to be active and one spot they need to fill is at three-technique. Among the top options available will be former Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones. The 26-year-old will hit the open market after not being franchise tagged. And he’s expected to have a big market.

While Denver would like to work out a deal, multiple reports are suggesting that both the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns will be interested:

Jones is a Cleveland native that played at Ohio State and as you see above, he says it would be ‘cool’ to return home and play. That’s not a good sign for the Bears.

The other thing to note is that Cleveland re-worked DeShaun Watson’s deal to free up cap space and now have the funds to land a big fish like Jones. Chicago should still be involved as the dominant three-technique players will be limited but it’s becoming clear that they will have some tough competition.

 

