A big free agent defensive lineman is available for the Chicago Bears in free agency

The Chicago Bears are going to have a lot of money to spend in the 2023 free agency period and with big needs in the trenches, they may splurge there to fix some issues. And on Tuesday, they received good news regarding a potential target.

Ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, the Denver Broncos opted NOT to place the franchise tag on defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. That allows him to hit the open market and negotiate with other teams come next week.

The #broncos will not franchise tag DL Dre’Mont Jones per sources. Jones is just 26 and will have a lot of interest in free agency. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 7, 2023

This is great news for the Chicago Bears as they will have an option on the defensive line. This comes just a week after the Washington Commanders tagged Darron Payne, taking a big option off the board.

The 26-year-old Jones has quickly become a good defensive lineman in the league and potentially hasn’t hit his ceiling yet. This could be exactly what the Bears are looking for early in free agency in terms of adding to a defensive line that was the worst in football.

But Jones will likely come with a hefty price tag.

At a young age and coming off a career year, he could command around a deal in the $60-70M range per reports.

