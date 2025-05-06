The Chicago Bears still have a need at running back following free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. The team did not draft a top running back, as Ashton Jeanty and TreVeyon Henderson were both taken before the Bears’ first and second round selections.

But now, Chicago has seemed to be searching for a new addition at running back and is likely looking at free-agent veterans. Nick Chubb has been the most talked-about option, however, a new name has been linked to the Bears.

The Chicago Bears have been deemed a fit for former Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins

NFL Network’s Jeffri Chadiha has projected that the Bears will sign the former Chargers running back. In a panel discussion, the analyst explained why Dobbins is such a great fit for Ben Johnson’s offense.

J.K. Dobbins ➡️ Bears?

Stephon Gilmore ➡️ Bengals?

Justin Simmons ➡️ Eagles? @BaldyNFL and @jeffrichadiha share their favorite landing spots for the top remaining free agents. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1fn5HehxWq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 6, 2025

“I know there’s been buzz about Nick Chubb being that guy, but I love what J.K. Dobbins brings,” “He has a skill set similar to what D’Andre Swift has, Ben Johnson is super creative, I like what Dobbins showed last year, the first year he was able to stay healthy in a long period of time, running for over 900 yards.”

Chadiha explained that the former Charger and Baltimore Raven can be an instant “difference maker” to the Bears’ offense.

Dobbins could be a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Bears. If he does sign with the team, it will likely be a one-year “prove it” deal.

J.K. Dobbins does have injury concerns

The former Chargers running back had a great start to his career when playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Dobbins showed many flashes of potential and was considered to be a future top back in the NFL. However, Dobbins suffered a series of bad injuries, including a ruptured Achilles and a torn ACL.

However, Dobbins still showed he can be a lead back in the NFL during the 2024 season. He rushed for over 900 yards and rushed for nine touchdowns, tying his career high. Dobbins did miss four games last season with a sprained MCL as well.

If able to stay healthy for the entire season, Dobbins could be an instant success story for the Bears. With a much improved offensive line and the creativity of Ben Johnson, Dobbins could have a great season as a Chicago Bear. A running back duo of D’Andre Swift and J.K. Dobbins could be similar to how Johnson used Jayhmir Gibbs and David Montgomery while in Detroit.

With a running back room of Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Kyle Monangai, there is a chance GM Ryan Poles wants to stand pat with the running backs they currently have. However, adding another veteran to complement Swift still seems to be a necessity.

With training camp just a few months away, it remains to be seen if the Bears will add an additional piece to the offense.

