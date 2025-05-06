Chicago Bears’ next contract extension candidate not named Joe Thuney

The Chicago Bears have given contract extensions to both cornerback Kyler Gordon and linebacker TJ Edwards. General manager Ryan Poles has been honest about guard Joe Thuney getting the same treatment. However, another veteran’s contract is soon to be up, and the Bears don’t want him leaving town anytime soon.

When fans and analysts think of Chicago’s quarterback room, they think of Caleb Williams. Backup Tyson Bagent hasn’t gotten much buzz, due to mainly being a backup. Still, the Bears recognize how important he would be should Williams suffer a serious injury.

Bagent will make over $1 million for the first time in his NFL career in 2025. But with free agency looming, his future is a bit murky. However, if the Bears have anything to do with it, and they have everything to do with it, the franchise Bagent to remain Williams’ backup long-term, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN on Kap & J-Hood, h/t Erik Lambert of Sports Mockery.

“They really like him. Even when they signed Case Keenum, the expectation is that Tyson stays QB2 regardless,” Cronin said. “Even last year when they had some veterans with a little more experience than him, Tyson never wavered from being QB2. I can’t see a scenario where they let him walk out the door.”

“This is somebody who has defeated every single odd that has been put against him,” Cronin continued. “That would be one of the more likelier extensions, I just don’t know when.”

Tyson Bagent with Chicago Bears for long haul

The Bears signed veteran quarterback Case Keenum to a one-year deal during the offseason. However, he was out of the league in 2024. While it may have spooked Bagent at the time, it doesn’t seem likely that he will be losing his roster spot.

For all the hype Williams has gotten, he is still just entering his sophomore year. Having a player like Keenum gives the quarterback a veteran mentor he can lean on. While there’s a chance he could see snaps if Williams goes down, Bagent remains next in line to get the ball.

With Williams being the starter since day one as a rookie, Bagent didn’t do much in 2024. He made it into four games, but only attempted two passes. Ultimately, it’s what Chicago prefers as they want Williams on the field as much as possible.

But in 2023, Bagent was forced into four starts with Justin Fields battling injuries. He went 2-2, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, the fact Bagent won two games at the NFL level is impressive on its own. Chicago signed him as an undrafted free agent from DII Shepherd University.

Bagent has now had a year to learn behind Williams. While the focus will be on the starter, Ben Johnson’s wisdom is sure to permeate through the entire quarterback room. If every goes as Chicago plans, Bagent would only need to take the field for late game kneel downs. But if ever pressed into an emergency situation, the Bears simply feel more comfortable with Bagent over any other option.

