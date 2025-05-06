Cole Kmet gets hot seat warning before Colston Loveland’s Chicago Bears debut

The Chicago Bears are adamant that both Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland will have major roles in Ben Johnson’s new offense. However, Loveland’s arrival to the Windy City has thrown a major curveball into Chicago’s offensive plans.

Perhaps a hanging meatball to Johnson, who will take all of the offensive firepower he can get. But the head coach must now find a way to succeed with both tight ends on the field. The Bears invested the No. 10 pick into Loveland, showing they have immediate plans for him. But Chicago is taking a near $12 million cap hit on Kmet in 2025, they don’t want him sitting on the sidelines.

Still, there’s no denying what Loveland brings to the field. With Johnson running so many two-tight end sets, both should see the field plenty. But when the Bears release their depth chart, Dame Parson of Bleacher Report argues that Loveland should be the clear starter over Kmet.

“Veteran Cole Kmet is the Chicago Bears’ TE1, but that soon may change after they spent the 10th overall pick on fellow tight end Colston Loveland,” Parson wrote. “The Michigan product should immediately be thrown into 12-personnel packages or two-tight-end sets alongside Kmet.”

“Loveland was the No. 13 overall prospect and top-ranked tight end on our scouting department’s final predraft big board. Kmet can hold down the main in-line blocking assignments early on while Loveland gets adjusted to the physicality of the NFL.”

“Even if he doesn’t start, Loveland should have an immediate impact on the Bears’ offense with plenty of wide receiver talent surrounding him,” Parson concluded. Chicago Bears tight end situation The Bears aren’t looking at it as a Kmet vs. Loveland situation. Them selecting a tight end at No. 10 may have stunned some fans and analysts. However, Loveland and Kmet offers two different skill sets. Kmet will be the team’s primary in-line blocker and will contribute in the short-game. Furthermore, the tight end will be a key safety blanket for Caleb Williams whenever he needs a completion. Under Johnson, one area Kmet could truly take over in is the red zone. Keenan Allen led the Bears with seven touchdowns in 2024. With the receiver essentially gone from Chicago, Kmet can get those looks. With Loveland’s arrival, and the tight end’s poor 2024 season, everyone has forgotten what Kmet brings to the table. But he has caught 19 touchdowns over his five-year NFL career, including seven in 2022. He may not pop in the box score weekly, but Johnson is still planning for Kmet to be an integral part of the offense. Loveland is a tight end by trade, but he plays much more like a wide receiver. His pass catching skills and athleticism are why Chicago made him the first tight end off the board before Tyler Warren. Over his three years at Michigan, Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. He won a national championship with Michigan in 2023 before being named Second-team All-American in 2024. The tight end will operate as an intermediate playmaker. With DJ Moore and Rome Odunze on the outside, Loveland will be able to find space in the open field. And once he has the ball in his hands, Loveland is a menace. Johnson will scheme ways to create mismatches with undersized/slow linebackers. With so many options to throw to, Williams will surely have opportunities to make big plays. But that doesn’t happen without proper blocking and a continual movement of the chains. Kmet will certainly need to prove himself once Loveland is fully acclimated. But the Bears are hopeful of a 1A, 1B type situation rather than Loveland soaking up all the tight end playing time.

