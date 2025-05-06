Former Chicago Bears playmaker linked to NFC foe

The Chicago Bears significantly upgraded quarterback Caleb Williams‘ supporting cast during the NFL Draft, which could lead to one of his former pass-catchers landing elsewhere before training camp begins later this summer.

Keenan Allen, 33, spent one season with the Bears and never quite got on the same page with Williams while catching 70 passes for. 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

However, there has been little, if any, momentum towards a reunion for the upcoming 2025 campaign in Chicago. Allen returning to the Windy City seems even less likely after the Bears chose wide receiver Luther Burden III in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on the heels of adding pass-catching tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall.

Former Chicago Bears WR Keenan Allen’s potential top landing spot revealed

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, NFL Media analyst Jeffri Chadiha suggests Keenan Allen is a perfect fit for the Arizona Cardinals’ offense.

“There are plenty of teams who need veteran help at wide receiver,” Chadiha writes, of Allen. “But Allen fits in Arizona because the Cardinals must unlock all the potential in Marvin Harrison Jr., who was the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft. Arizona leaned on young players like Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch to work with Harrison at receiver in 2024. That’s not going to get it done, not for a team that displayed flashes of being closer to a playoff team than anybody imagined at this time last year. “The 33-year-old Allen isn’t the same player he was in his prime — he had four 100-catch seasons in the previous five years before being traded to Chicago in 2024 — but he still knows how to operate from the slot. He delivered solid production with the Bears (70 receptions, 744 yards and seven touchdowns), and he can give quarterback Kyler Murray another dependable target to go along with tight end Trey McBride.” Arizona has done very little to boost Murray or improve the offense this offseason, and seemingly are putting some misguided faith in Zay Jones or Greg Dortch taking major strides as a worthy No. 2 receiver alongside Harrison. Allen’s veteran savviness and ability, at times, to still stretch the field could create opportunities for Harrison while elevating Murray and the rest of the offense this season. Pairing Allen alongside Harrison Jr. and McBride would be the start to what could develop into a prolific passing offense for Murray and the Cardinals. As for the Bears, there’s plenty of optimism in new head coach Ben Johnson’s system that D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Burden, and Loveland will quickly bring out the best in Williams in the former No. 1 overall pick.

