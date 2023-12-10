The Chicago Bears defense has completed an impressive turnaround

The Chicago Bears did what they couldn’t do two weeks ago, finish off the Detroit Lions. In week 14 the Bears took a lead and never looked back, beating the Lions 28-13 at Soldier Field. Today’s win marks two wins in a row and back-to-back wins over the NFC North for the first time under Matt Eberflus.

Bears beat writer for the athletic, Kevin Fishbain, reported some Bears defensive stats that show massive improvement.

Bears sacks in the first 9 games: 10

Bears sacks in the past 4 games: 11 Bears INTs in the first 9 games: 6

Bears INTs in the past 4 games: 9 — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 10, 2023

Montez Sweat has had a major impact on the Chicago Bears defense

A better pash rush produces a better secondary. That is a fact in the NFL, any QB can pick apart a defense given time. While stats may not be super impressive for Sweat, his impact is clearly noticeable. The pass rush has significantly improved since he arrived.

As shown above, the team has exceeded the first half of the season in sack production in only 4 games. The Bears 2023 season is becoming defined by the defensive turn around in the second half of the year.

The defense is becoming one of the leagues best

Through week 13 the Bears are tied for the best rushing defense in the NFL. The Bears also have the 11th overall defense through 13 weeks according to Fox Sports.

The Bears picked off Jared Goff twice on Sunday, bringing the Bears interception total to 15 on the season. For the time, tying the 49ers for most interceptions as a team in the NFL.

Some of the credit for this major defensive improvement has to go to Matt Eberflus. He may not be the best head coach but he is a good defensive coordinator. The defensive scheme seems to be working too. The Bears defense has played great against a high flying Lions offense both times this season, forcing a combined 7 turnovers.

Eberflus got the Bears coaching job because of what he was able to do with the defense in Indianapolis. The Colts finished with a top 10 defense both in 2020 and 2021 with Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator. Eberflus knows how to build a top NFL defense and he is showing it again with his second season with the Chicago Bears.

Eberflus still has major areas to improve in if he is to be the Bears long term coach. He seems confused and lost at times with his frequently confusing responses to questions. His play calling in end of game scenarios is also frequently questionable. Another weakness is clock management, playing with a lead has been a struggle for the Bears under Eberflus.

One thing is for sure, the Bears defense has made a massive leap in less than half of a season. If the Bears keep winning it will be because of the defense.

