Justin Fields has surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the second QB in NFL history to reach 2000 or more career rushing yards. Fields accomplished the feat in 36 career NFL games. He trails only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, who achieved the milestone in 33 games.

Being behind Lamar Jackson is an amazing place to be. Jackson is a former MVP and he could be again. Fields play a similar game to Jackson, Fields just hasn’t taken that next step as a passer quite yet. There has been visible and statistical improvement in the passing game this season for Fields. Perhaps he is right on the verge of that jump to the next level.

A solid overall performance by Justin Fields

The Bears defense wrecked the Lions offense. Forcing 3 turnovers holding the Lions’ offense to only 13 points. The defense may have been great on Sunday, but Fields also held up his end of the bargain.

Justin Fields vs. the Lions: 19/32

223 passing yards

58 rushing yards

2 total TDs / 0 INTs

28-13 win 🐻 pic.twitter.com/skvXX3saKY — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) December 10, 2023

Justin Fields ended week 14 with a passer rating of 88.3 and averaged 6.8 yards per pass. Fields played very well in his last two matchups with the Lions. He ended the Bears first meeting with Detroit in week 12 with a 105.2 passer rating in a loss.

Fields personally accounted for 12 points, passing and rushing for a touchdown. Justin Fields was able to drive into field goal range 3 times resulting in 9 points. Out of 12 possessions only 3 resulted in punts. Fields led the Bears on 9 scoring drives, he did his share of the work.

This is a signature win over against a strong opponent. This game is a great sign for Fields going forward. If he can remain on this trajectory for the rest of the season he could be the answer at QB. If not, the Bears have the number one pick almost certainly, thanks to the Panthers. There are two solid prospects at the top of the 2024 NFL draft, so the pressure is on Fields to prove he should keep the starting QB job.

