Justin Fields not playing on Saturday means the Chicago Bears will have a sixth-round draft choice in 2025 from Pittsburgh

The Steelers injury report released early Friday morning, and it revealed that Justin Fields is ruled out for Saturday’s contest against Baltimore. The former Chicago Bears signal caller has not started for Pittsburgh since the team’s week six victory against Las Vegas. In his time starting this season, Fields posted a 4-2 record before Russell Wilson took over in week seven.

Fields has thrown for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception across the 10 games he has participated in this season. His completion percentage is 65.8%, the highest mark in a season in his young career. On the ground, the former first round pick has 62 carries for 289 yards and five scores.

With Fields missing this week's game, it closes the book on the conditions for the 4th round pick for the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields cannot play in at least 51% of the snaps for the Steelers this year. The Bears compensation for the Fields trade will be a 6th round pick. https://t.co/70SLIk3huo — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) December 20, 2024

The injury news of Fields confirms that he will not play in 51% of the Steelers snaps this season, resulting in the Chicago Bears netting a sixth-round pick from the trade the two teams completed back in March. If Fields played in over 51% of the snaps, Chicago would get a fourth-rounder, but that is not the case.

Now that the dust has settled, the Chicago Bears can grade the Justin Fields trade made by general manager Ryan Poles

Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears and their front office, they got the result of this trade that they did not want. Instead of an early day three selection, they will hope to swing big later on in the draft. The team wasn’t expected to get much for Fields in the first place, but this still isn’t the best reflection on the overall return that Ryan Poles received.

Regardless of if Fields remains with the Steelers after this year or not, they definitely come out of this deal looking like winners. The only way that perception changes is if the Chicago Bears can get an impact starter out of that sixth-round pick, which is not likely.

There are already rumblings of Poles and his job security being a potential issue for coaching candidates, and another tough looking trade doesn’t help his case of earning a new contract in the offseason. Every decision Poles has made over the last few years will be taken account this winter, and the writing will be on the wall when the time comes to interview head coaching candidates next month.

