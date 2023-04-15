The Chicago Bears have rebuilt their 2006 4-3 defense in 2023 of old with players fitting in that exact mold and only one player is missing.

Tremaine Edmunds is Brian Urlacher and TJ Edwards is Lance Briggs, the Chicago Bears are only missing their Tommie Harris and Matt Miller is convinced the Bears will draft that player in 2023.

“They are said to value (Jalen Carter) highly." -Matt Miller on the Bearshttps://t.co/4jUUNtkyTw — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) April 13, 2023

Matt Miller goes on record saying the Chicago Bears will definitely draft Jalen Carter to fill the Tommie Harris 3-technique spot in this defense.

“Outside of the value, Carter would be a great fit in the middle of the Chicago defensive line,” wrote Miller. “He’d be a true building block for Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense.” said Miller.

The Chicago Bears need Jalen Carter to fall to them at 9th overall in this draft. That is the type of luck that makes franchises over the next decade. Aaron Donald falling in the draft is what put the Rams defense in a dominant position to win a Super Bowl and appear in another.

Seattle and Detroit are two teams that could also draft Carter if he falls.

The Chicago Bears did it as well with Tommie Harris and didn’t need dynamic edge rushers to get to the Super Bowl. Alex Brown and Adewale Ogunleye weren’t Julius Peppers Robert Quinn or Khalil Mack dominant pass rushers. They were good enough to push the Bears all the way to Miami.

So can the Bears begin to build in that direction with the addition of Jalen Carter? Time will tell but adding Carter would be the biggest step towards rebuilding a defense that was among the worst in the NFL last year.

