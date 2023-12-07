Report: Chicago Bears insider Brad Biggs talks Justin Fields; Hints at team taking QB with potential first overall pick

The news revolving around Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t been the most positive as of late. The team sits at the bottom of the NFC North with a 4-8 record, as some of the fanbase still holds onto the very small possibility of a wild card spot if they can roll some wins together.

Things haven’t been great this season for the Chicago Bears, and with two-top draft picks likely in the 2024 NFL draft, selecting a new face of the franchise may be the best option at this point. With talented arms like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye set to enter the draft, it certainly has to be on GM Ryan Poles’ mind, as well as the rest of the front office.

Just yesterday, I wrote an article about Justin Fields’ future with the Bears beyond this season, and he had a very interesting answer for the media when he was asked about it. The cat seems to be out of the bag, and Fields likely knows what could come in the next few months.

No one truly knows what the future holds for Fields, but speculation as of late hasn’t pointed towards him staying in Chicago.

Today, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune released an article about how the team may approach the incoming QB dilemma they may face during the offseason. Biggs is on the beat for the Chicago Bears and has been around the organization all season long, as he hinted that the team may look to trade Fields and draft a different QB in 2024.

Keeping Poles’ overarching goal in mind, and understanding that the Bears probably have not checked all of the boxes they would like to at this point with Justin Fields, it seems like most signs point in one direction: selecting a quarterback at or near the top of a draft that should offer some excellent choices.

Biggs does make a good point here. Fields certainly hasn’t checked all, or most of the boxes when looking for a franchise QB over the past few seasons. Obviously, he hasn’t had the most talented players or coaches around him, but the facts are the facts.

And the biggest fact of them all is the Chicago Bears keep losing way too many games, year after year.

Timing could be on the Bears’ side. This isn’t a poor quarterback class like 2022, when Kenny Pickett was the first one selected at No. 20 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Bears deem they need to take another swing at the position — and I’ve been clear I think it’s headed in that direction — this is the year to do it.

Biggs added the team “won’t maintain success until they get that position (QB) correct, and I couldn’t agree more. When looking at the best teams in the NFL thus far, or over the past few seasons, the common denominator is elite or superstar level quarterbacks leading your team and offense.

In such an offensive-driven league, it’s certainly the most important position in football, and maybe the entire NFL. With a fanbase that’s starving for success, waiting for Fields to progress and develop more may be the wrong move for Poles.

If the Chicago Bears do throw Justin Fields on the trade block, who may be interested?

The list of teams that could potentially trade for Justin Fields is probably a bit longer than you think. Some of the league may think this whole debacle is at the hands of the Chicago Bears, not Fields, making his value still decently high in some scenarios.

The first team the comes to mind for me is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kenny Pickett has not showed much of anything since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Steelers have a win-now roster on the defensive side of the ball. Coach Mike Tomlin also loved Fields during the pre-draft process in 2021. However, after the awful Chase Claypool trade, Chicago may be reluctant to make another move with Pittsburgh.

Another team that could show interest is the Atlanta Falcons. Desmond Ridder was also apart of that poor QB class in 2022, and has showed little progression since then. The Falcons are in one of the weakest divisions in the NFL, and with a decent QB, they could eventually make noise in the NFC playoffs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also take a swing, as it’s unlikely Baker Mayfield is their QB of the future.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE