Chicago Bears: 5 Elite prospects to target at #9 to improve the roster

The Chicago Bears’ choice at number one in the 2024 NFL Draft is pretty evident. Who they will select with their other first-round pick at number nine is in question. Here are five great options.

The 2024 NFL Draft is just 16 days away. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been busy overhauling the roster this offseason. He is in Year 3 of his rebuild so he needs the team to take a major step forward.

Poles made some major moves. First, he fired nearly the entire offensive coaching staff. Luke Getsy and his staff were not able to adjust the offense to their players’ abilities. It was the reason Poles stated for the firing. He brought in Shane Waldron, who had some success with the Seattle Seahawks.

After hiring the new coaching staff, Poles attacked the roster. He traded for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Additionally, he signaled what he will do with the number one pick in the draft. He traded away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, it is a sure bet that he will select a quarterback with the top pick.

After wining and dining USC quarterback Caleb Williams both in Los Angeles and Chicago, it seems inevitable that the Chicago Bears will have Williams under center in Week 1 of the season.

Poles has made other moves to try to make sure that Williams and the Chicago Bears succeed. He fortified the offensive line, improving at the center spot and adding more depth. Additionally, he added tight end Gerald Everett to give Williams another target. Williams is now tied to Poles and Poles wants to make sure he breaks the Chicago Bears’ history of struggling quarterbacks. He knows that if he doesn’t it will cost him his job.

Since we now know what will happen at the top of the draft, the question now is what the Chicago Bears do with their other top-ten pick. They have the ninth overall pick in addition to number one. There are sure to be some great prospects available there. Here are five options.

