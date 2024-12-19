Despite what some may believe, the Chicago Bears ownership group and CEO aren’t seen as individuals who would scare away any coaching candidates

The Chicago Bears remain in question as to whether coaching candidates might be afraid to interview for the head job based on the last couple of years. The Matt Eberflus era in the Windy City did not go according to plan, and the organization finds itself in the exact same position they were in three years ago. Current interim head coach Thomas Brown is holding the fort down for the final three games of the campaign before the official search for the leader of the franchise is conducted.

While Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune doesn’t see the team’s higher-ups as a reason why candidates won’t interview for the role, he does admit that they will be coming fully prepared with questions.

Are candidates going to have questions they want answered in the process? Absolutely. But the impression I am getting is that the Bears have been pretty forthright about their shortcomings. I am told, by sources outside the building, that the team’s top leadership, and this includes Warren and general manager Ryan Poles, have been reflective and have communicated the right message.

This nugget certainly has to be a breath of fresh air for Chicago Bears fans everywhere. For years the people around the organization have felt like the higher-ups are what have held the team back from competing. While this can still be seen as true, it’s good to know that they won’t be getting in the way of the biggest head coaching hiring in franchise history.

This is not the first time the Chicago Bears have been questioned for being a trustworthy destination for top coaching candidates this offseason

It was reported late last week that there is some question as to how much any head coaching candidate might trust the Chicago Bears based on the lack of job security for GM Ryan Poles. With the young executive not having a new contract in place, coaching targets could be hesitant to latch onto him if they truly become attached at the hip.

Once the franchise figures out the future of Poles in the front office, there will be fewer questions that coaching candidates need to ask in their interviews. Biggs believes that it is all in the Chicago Bears’ control on what they want to make of this head coaching hire.

The ball is going to be in the Bears’ court. It’s going to be up to them to sell what they have to offer while also being open-minded and listening to what the candidates have to say and what they believe they will need. There are elements of the job that will be attractive. For the Bears to get it right, everything must be aligned when they are finally done.

Despite encouraging reports on the changes that the Bears are making heading into the offseason, certain concepts remain the same. Per usual, they control their own destiny and can make these big moves happen if they allow themselves to. Even the top head coaching candidate on the market has interest in the job, which is something you hardly ever see with the Chicago Bears. All the organization needs is a couple of bounces to go their way after the season, and the trajectory of the franchise could change forever.

