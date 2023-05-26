Trending
Chicago Bears fans getting excited about All-Pro wide receiver who just hit free agency

Chicago Bears DeAndre Hopkins
Quarterback Justin Fields will need to win some games to prove he's the guy for the Chicago Bears future. Photo courtesy of USA Today

The Arizona Cardinals released an All-Pro wide receiver, and Chicago Bears fans are excited about the possibility of landing him in free agency. According to Ian Rapport with the NFL Network, the Cardinals released wide receiver De’Andre Hopkins Friday.

Hopkins is now a free agent, and it wouldn’t hurt for general manager Ryan Poles to make the star wide receiver an offer. The 30-year-old Hopkins is reportedly interested in playing for a contending team. However, no contender seemed interested enough in Hopkins to make a trade with the Cardinals.

Could the Chicago Bears potentially sign DeAndre Hopkins?

Poles should sell Hopkins that the Bears are much better this season after the trade for D.J. Moore, signings in free agency, and their acquisitions via the draft. It would probably help to tell the wide receiver if he came, the Bears would be willing to give up more capital to trade for an elite pass rushing Edge this offseason.

The Bears made upgrades at wide receiver from last offseason with Chase Claypool and Moore. However, the Bears still have no pass catchers that have been to the Pro Bowl or made the All-Pro team. Hopkins would provide elite wide receiver skills the Bears haven’t seen in recent memory, if ever.

Chicago Bears fans react to DeAndre Hopkins’ release

Here are the best takes on Twitter from Bears fans hoping to sign Hopkins.

 

 

