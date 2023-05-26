Chicago Bears fans getting excited about All-Pro wide receiver who just hit free agency

The Arizona Cardinals released an All-Pro wide receiver, and Chicago Bears fans are excited about the possibility of landing him in free agency. According to Ian Rapport with the NFL Network, the Cardinals released wide receiver De’Andre Hopkins Friday.

This is not a post-June 1 designation. Arizona takes the entire $22.6M dead cap hit this season. https://t.co/8Qdxy9127K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2023

Hopkins is now a free agent, and it wouldn’t hurt for general manager Ryan Poles to make the star wide receiver an offer. The 30-year-old Hopkins is reportedly interested in playing for a contending team. However, no contender seemed interested enough in Hopkins to make a trade with the Cardinals.

Poles should sell Hopkins that the Bears are much better this season after the trade for D.J. Moore, signings in free agency, and their acquisitions via the draft. It would probably help to tell the wide receiver if he came, the Bears would be willing to give up more capital to trade for an elite pass rushing Edge this offseason.

The Bears made upgrades at wide receiver from last offseason with Chase Claypool and Moore. However, the Bears still have no pass catchers that have been to the Pro Bowl or made the All-Pro team. Hopkins would provide elite wide receiver skills the Bears haven’t seen in recent memory, if ever.

Chicago Bears fans react to DeAndre Hopkins’ release

Here are the best takes on Twitter from Bears fans hoping to sign Hopkins.

They should go after him BUT he probably wouldn't sign here https://t.co/IYgP2gmwIC — Dante (@DontizzleJones) May 26, 2023

Bear Down !!!! Talk about weapons DJ Moore and Hopkins Claypool Mooney. Yessss — Chitown Native Son 62 ✡️ (@DanielM86324443) May 26, 2023

Just dreaming of a #bears WR core of Hopkins, Moore, Mooney, Claypool, Scott, Jones Jr. #DaBears offense would be absolutely unreal. — Patrick Williams Evangelist (@GayChicagoBears) May 26, 2023

deandre hopkins you are a chicago bear https://t.co/UJDXQWGf7U pic.twitter.com/GZeYxdz0NU — mterz (@mikeyterzic) May 26, 2023

Hopkins and DJM would be an elite 1-2 punch. Mooney is a solid #3. Claypool needs to prove he can even be useful as a starter. And no chance the bears keep both past 23. Plenty of room for hopkins and would be one hell of a get for your young qb that needs to pass better. — Drew (@HotDoggityD1g) May 26, 2023

If #Bears management can convince #Hopkins they’re set for a playoff run, signing with #Chicago makes sense. Gives Fields one more pass catcher to match with Moore and cap space not an issue. — BelowDeckJohn (@BelowDeckJohn) May 26, 2023

I don’t expect it either, but they 1000% should. #DaBears https://t.co/9iCrIgg9rP — Windy City Pick 6 (@WindyCityPick6) May 26, 2023

It’s also worth noting that Hopkins becoming a Bear gives them an even more legitimate chance to win the NFC North, so it’s harder to justify the “Hopkins won’t go to them because they won’t win anything” argument especially with a SB window opening in 2024 https://t.co/9KYsz4ZoQO — Kevin Lapka⚡️ (@kevcharles112) May 26, 2023

The Bears would be smart to let go those 2 and sign Hopkins — EvanJ AllAccess (@EvanJThomas) May 26, 2023

