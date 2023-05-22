Chicago Bears fans vent frustrations about Green Bay hosting the 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL announced some terrible news to most NFL fans. Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft. The city has never hosted a draft before, and this will give many NFL fans a chance to visit a historic football site. However, many Bears fans weren’t impressed with their rival getting to host the draft.

There are multiple reasons beyond bad blood for Bears fans not to want the draft on the Packers’ turf. Wisconsin is still pretty cold around the time the draft is held. It’s also a super small city with a population of 107,395 residents. As former Packers Davante Adams has noted, flying to and from the city is a logistical nightmare. Traveling to Wisconsin in April to go to a cramped event with three times the local population sounds like a bad time. It’s like throwing a college party in a dorm room closet.

Chicago Bears fans react to Green Bay hosting the draft

Bears fans reacted to Wisconsin hosting the draft not long after the news dropped. Here are the best takes on Green Bay hosting the draft. (Most NFL fans agreed with Bears fans on the location being a disaster, by the way.)

There's no place big enough in GB to hold the draft, unless it's in the stadium. SMH. — Kevin T. Brown (@KevTBrown) May 22, 2023

Thought they were only hosting these in "fun" cities. — Brad 🎮🌮🏈 (@TheOneTrueBrad) May 22, 2023

Super fun cities to host…well, nothing. Like Joakim talking about Cleveland. https://t.co/aWmfn3Bx6j — Lou Hempen (@LouHemp) May 22, 2023

🤮🤮🤮 — Manuel De La Cruz Jr (@m9delacruz) May 22, 2023

