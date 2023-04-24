New York Jets officially acquire QB Aaron Rodgers in mega deal

The New York Jets have officially made the trade for former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. This was very anticipated over the past few weeks, or even months as the two sides were working on a deal for a long time. This now officially begins what most believe will be a rebuild in Green Bay.

Rodgers has appeared in 230 games over the past 17 years for the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers and will now be a member of the AFC for the first time. Jordan Love, third year man out of Utah State, will likely be the next man in line for the Packers. The Chicago Bears will be in a good position to challenge for a playoff spot if they play their cards right.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Chicago Bears fans react to the trade

The Chicago Bears will be focusing on the NFL Draft coming up in a few days, but the fanbase took some time this afternoon to ‘celebrate’ the departure of Aaron Rodgers. Twitter and the rest of social media will likely be in a frenzy over this news for the next couple of days.

Hes finally gone and the packers got fleeced pic.twitter.com/PGHLU3Pkr7 — Hmmm (@BearsFa48541406) April 24, 2023

Thank god!!! Justin fields time — gabby (@gabby00926737) April 24, 2023

Even the Chicago Bears social media team decided to chime in.

I’ve been waiting too long for this bruh he traumatized my childhood😭😭 — Marcus Halm (@officedepotdesk) April 24, 2023

I wanted Fields to own him in Green Bay 🙁 — bajooglez (@bajooglez) April 24, 2023

