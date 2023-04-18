Could the Chicago Bears surprise and take this player at No. 9 in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears still have some big needs to fill this offseason and will look to do that in the 2023 NFL draft. Holding the No. 9 pick, Chicago could have the chance to add a offensive tackle, a pass rusher or another defensive lineman if they don’t want to move back.

They could also draft best player available and try to fill a need that isn’t very high on the list. And that’s exactly what one analyst has the Bears doing.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has released his first mock, with the draft just over a week away. He has the Bears sticking at No. 9 but taking defensive back Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon:

This strong, smart, speedy corner out of Oregon (via Colorado) is a gamer. The Bears have so many needs, and snagging a top cover man with the ninth overall choice makes them better tomorrow. He could go before Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon.

Gonzalez is thought of as one of the best defensive backs in this class with analysts ranking him and Illinois DB Devon Witherspoon at the top of their lists.

The Bears do have a need for defensive back to play along side Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon this year. They could also have a long-term need if they don’t sign Johnson to an extension. The Bears may not fully be committed to Johnson based on what we’ve heard and if they wanted to move on from him, Gonzalez could fit that role to replace him.

Poles needs to hit on the No. 9 pick and could face this scenario of drafting on need or best player available for the Chicago Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE