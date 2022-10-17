Trending
Chicago Bears Fans react to All-Pro WR being released

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears could be in the market for a WR

The Chicago Bears need help at wide receiver. The current crop of pass catchers has failed in critical moments during games. Miscues by wide receivers cost the Bears possible wins against the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders. The Bears don’t have many options to improve their corps because of cap space.

However, one former All-Pro wide receiver became available Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans released Josh Gordon from the team’s practice squad.

Gordon could be a relatively cheap remedy for the Bears. According to Spotrac, Gordon was signed by the Titans for $277,200 this season. Gordon had a fantastic 2013 season when he earned the All-Pro title. However, Gordon’s conduct off the field hurt his NFL career. He’s been suspended several times for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Chicago Bears fans want Gordon

With the Bears’ situation at receiver, fans immediately wanted the team to sign Gordon when the report broke out that he was cut from the Titans. Gordon has always been a talented athlete, and it’s possible he could help quarterback Justin Fields more than Ihmir Smith-Marsette is. Here are some of the best takes from Bears’ twitter on Gordon.

