Mitch Trubisky was benched in Pittsburgh for a shocking reason per a new report

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky only lasted three and a half games with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he was benched this year. And apparently it wasn’t his shaky play that had him riding the pine.

Instead, it was a shocking reason — an altercation in the locker room at halftime.

Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette is reporting that Trubisky was benched in Week 4 due to a halftime altercation with wide receiver Dionte Johnson. Here is what Dulac said in an article published on Monday afternoon about the altercation in Week 4:

Trubisky was benched against the Jets following a locker room confrontation at halftime with receiver Diontae Johnson, multiple sources have told the Post-Gazette. According to sources, Johnson began yelling at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, even though Johnson had a pass skip off his hands that resulted in an interception and failed to get his feet inbounds on what would have been a 23-yard touchdown in the first half. Trubisky stood up to Johnson and a heated exchange occurred. That’s when Pickett was told he would start the second half.

If Mitch Trubisky wanted to prove Tomlin made a mistake for benching him against the Jets, he certainly made his point with the way he played against the Buccaneers, especially in the final minutes.

Wow. That’s shocking.

Those that are familiar with Trubisky and his time in Chicago know Mitch to not be a guy that gets into altercations. But instead a good teammate that handled all the adversity that came his way.

To see this being the reason why Mike Tomlin turned to rookie Kenny Pickett is a little surprising honestly.

For Mitch Trubisky, he has the chance to right some wrongs and win back the starting job. His performance against Tampa Bay, coming in for an injured Pickett is a good start. Now will he get another shot in Week 7?

