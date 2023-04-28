DT Gervon Dexter Sr. headed to the Chicago Bears in round 2: Fans react on Twitter

The Chicago Bears have addressed the defensive line issues that desperately needed it. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. from the University of Florida has been selected in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Dexter recently had a visit with the Chicago Bears prior to the NFL Draft, so this comes to no surprise as he was on their radar. Some may say this was a reach with other big names on the board, but Dexter’s athleticism and speed must have caught Ryan Poles’ eyes.

Bears nation had lots to say on Twitter following the selection, some happy and some no so much.

NOOOOOOOO JMS AND NORTHWESTERN KID WERE RIGHT THERE — StaceyKingFanpage (@StaceyKingGOAT) April 29, 2023

this team makes no sense always talks about best player available then drafts him over adebawore — Jay (@ttyljayyy) April 29, 2023

We need athletes we will take it pic.twitter.com/KphcabxapF — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner Parody (@TheSASBurner) April 29, 2023

Hester announced him so he’s a future hall of famer. No complaints here — Daemon (@DWEEDY6) April 29, 2023

Bears again seem to be reaching for need. Sucks to see. But bears desperate for DT help. So here we are 🙄 — TJ Goebig (@GoebigTj) April 29, 2023

Uhhhh, how are we passing on Ade and JMS lmfao — Fire (@Firebreathur) April 29, 2023

What do you think about this selection?

