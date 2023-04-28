Trending
Chicago Bears fans react to the Gervon Dexter Sr. selection in the 2nd round

Brandon MorneaultBy 1 Min Read
Chicago Bears
Gervon Dexter

DT Gervon Dexter Sr. headed to the Chicago Bears in round 2: Fans react on Twitter

The Chicago Bears have addressed the defensive line issues that desperately needed it. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. from the University of Florida has been selected in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Dexter recently had a visit with the Chicago Bears prior to the NFL Draft, so this comes to no surprise as he was on their radar. Some may say this was a reach with other big names on the board, but Dexter’s athleticism and speed must have caught Ryan Poles’ eyes.

Bears nation had lots to say on Twitter following the selection, some happy and some no so much.

What do you think about this selection?

 

 

 

