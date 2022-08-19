Trending
Chicago Bears fans respond back to a hostile ESPN crew

Chicago Bears fans not happy with Dan Orlovsky

Chicago Bears fans didn’t like the color commentators Thursday.

The Chicago Bears were dominant in a 27-11 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Thursday’s preseason game. The Bears did a lot of good things in the win. However, it’s still preseason. What we see during these games won’t mean much of anything in three weeks.

While the Bears were busy dominating on the field. The ESPN crew calling the game didn’t seem to give the Bears much praise for their performance. Not surprising, earlier in the day ESPN analysts were quick to proclaim the Bears the worst team in the NFL heading into the 2022 season.

They constantly belittled the Bears roster while giving favorable remarks to the Seahawks. (Sure, the Seahawks had a lot of players missing for the game, but they looked fundamentally worse all around than the Bears.)

Bears fans took to Twitter to tell the world just how bad ESPN was calling the game:

I assume we’ll continue to see this narrative into at least the early part of the regular season.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

