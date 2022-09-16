Chicago Bears Fans will have to wait for rookie WR’s debut

Chicago Bears rookie will likely miss the first two weeks

Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. missed Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old rookie has been battling the injury in training camp. On Friday, the Chicago Bears injury report did not look good for Jones to play in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

Jones was the only Bears player on the injury report who did not participate in practice on Friday.

The Chicago Bears need help at wide receiver

The outcome of Friday’s report is frustrating for the Bears and Jones. Jones’ speed would help the Bears be more dynamic on special teams. After fumbling on his first NFL return against the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason, Jones finished with 82 scrimmage yards. 48 of those yards came on an impressive punt return.

The Bears could also use him as a speed threat at wide receiver and another pair of hands to which quarterback Justin Fields can dish the ball. The team’s wide receivers accounted for four receptions in Week 1.

Jones appears to be progressing on his rehab back to the playing field. He returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday. We should see Jones on the field sooner rather than later.

